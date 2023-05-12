Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:00 pm Brown Public Library – Community Room This meeting can be attended either in person or from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/130386925 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (872) 240-3212 Access Code: 130-386-925 Applications: Chris Alger has applied for a waiver of setbacks for the purpose of building a lean-to addition on an existing garage on his property located at 78 South Main Street. Any other business that may come before the board. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
