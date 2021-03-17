Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing March 25, 2021 at 7:00 pm Meeting to be conducted remotely via GoToMeeting Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/633942077 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (571) 317-3122 Access Code: 6337-942-077 Applications: Norwich University seeks conditional use approval to rebuild their rugby clubhouse located at 676 Water Street. Alyssa Fillion seeks conditional use approval to site a manufactured home (as an accessory dwelling unit) on a parcel of land owned by her father, Louis Hallstrom, located at 349 Hallstrom Road. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
