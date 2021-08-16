Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7:00 pm Community Room – 7:00 pm This meeting can be attended either in person or from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/374580093 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3122 Access Code: 374-580-093 Applications: A sign permit was approved for Ross & Bean at 56 Depot Square. A portion of the sign permit application was tabled. The DRB will complete its review of that permit. Chris LaCroix seeks conditional use approval for a commercial bakery at his property at 310 North Main Street. He also seeks conditional use approval to operate a U-Haul rental operation at the same site. RoseMary Werely & Dana Werely seek a home occupation permit to operate a gym space for personal/small group training and massage at 48 Mill Street. John Lambert seeks conditional use approval for an auto sales and repair shop at 809 VT Route 12A. He also seeks a sign permit for the business. Any other business that may come before the board. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
