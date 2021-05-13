Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing May 27, 2021 at 7:00 pm Meeting to be conducted remotely via GoToMeeting Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/683232213 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (872) 240-3212 Access Code: 683-232-213 Applications: Northfield Center LLC seeks approval for signage at their business located at 63 Plaza Drive. Matt & Mandy White seek approval for signage for their business (White’s Heating) located at 5 Belknap Street. William Smith seeks approval for signage at his business located at 58 Depot Square. Ray Mikus seeks approval for signage at his business (Green Light Real Estate) located at 9 East Street. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
