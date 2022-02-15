Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 pm Brown Public Library – Community Room This meeting can be attended either in person or from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/866239437 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (786) 535-3211 Access Code: 866-239-437 Applications: Will Eberle seeks conditional use approval for the construction of an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) at his property located 59 Elm Street. He also seeks approval for a home occupation to operate the ADU as a short-term rental (Airbnb), pursuant to Section IV.03 of the zoning regs. Any other business that may come before the board. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
