Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm Brown Public Library – Community Room This meeting can be attended either in person or from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/807624549 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (571) 317-3122 Access Code: 807-624-549 Applications: Nicholas Delary and Michael Delary have applied to subdivide land owned by David Carroll on Terry Hill Road. The proposed subdivision will create two new 5-acre lots on Terry Hill Road. A single-family dwelling is also proposed on one of the prospective lots, so a site plan review has also been requested. Kevin & Laura Farrington have requested a site plan review for a proposed single-family dwelling on a lot (subdivision pending) at 316 Clark Road. Curtis Dudley has applied for a sign permit for his business, Ralphie’s Funhouse, located at 32 Depot Square. Any other business that may come before the board. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.