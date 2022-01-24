Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm Brown Public Library – Community Room This meeting can be attended either in person or from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/148733293 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3122 Access Code: 148-733-293 Applications: Lauren Wobby seeks approval for the replacement of the sign at the Northfield United Methodist Church at 152 South Main Street. Sayad Kazmi seeks approval for a portable, Sandwich-board style sign to be displayed in the parking lot of Convenience Plus (Citgo Station) at 438 North Main Street. Julie Goodrich and George Goodrich III have applied for approval to construct a 1500 sq. ft. single-family dwelling at their property at 390 Honeysuckle Terrace. This project will require that an existing dwelling located in the loft of a two-car garage be reclassified as an accessory dwelling unit (ADU). Any other business that may come before the board. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
