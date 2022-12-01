Town of Moretown Select Board Monday, December 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM 79 School Street In the John Hoogenboom Meeting Room In person and via ZOOM https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6201042716 Via ZOOM Meeting ID 620 104 2716 Or to call in: 929-205-6099 Zoning Regulation Amendment Hearing Purpose of Hearing: To consider adopting amendments to the Moretown Zoning Regulations which aim to achieve the following goals: • Streamline Permit Process: Reduce unnecessary or duplicative burdens within the permit application process. • Encourage Housing: Utilize recommendations from the “Enabling Better Places: A Zoning Guide for Vermont Neighborhoods” guidebook in an effort to allow more affordable housing types and renovation opportunities. • Realize Energy and Broadband Goals: Implement compact settlement land use patterns that complement policies identified in Moretown’s draft enhanced energy plan and support increased broadband deployment town wide. • Preserve Natural Resources: Incorporate conservation strategies to preserve Moretown’s forest resources, primarily in the Preserve District Geographic areas affected: The proposed amendments will affect the entire Town of Moretown. Table of contents / List of Section Headings: • ARTICLE I AUTHORITY & PURPOSE o Section 1.1 Enactment o Section 1.2 Purpose o Section 1.3 Application & Interpretation o Section 1.4 Adoption, Effective Date and Amendments o Section 1.5 Severability • ARTICLE II ESTABLISHMENT OF ZONING DISTRICTS & DISTRICT STANDARDS o Section 2.1 Establishment of Zoning Districts and Zoning Map o Section 2.2 Interpretation of Boundaries o Section 2.3 Application of District Standards o Section 2.4 Zoning District Objectives, Uses and Specific Standards o Section 2.5 Zoning District Uses & Specific Standards • ARTICLE III SPECIFIC USE PROVISIONS o Section 3.0 Applicability o Section 3.1 Accessory Dwelling Units o Section 3.2 Adaptive Re-Use of Historic Barns o Section 3.3 Campers, Travel Trailers, Recreation Vehicles o Section 3.4 Child Care Facilities o Section 3.5 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations o Section 3.6 Extraction of Earth Resources o Section 3.7 Gasoline Stations o Section 3.8 Group Homes o Section 3. 9 Helipads, Personal Landing Areas, other Aviation Operations o Section 3.10 Home Based Businesses o Section 3.11 Light Industry o Section 3.12 Special Events o Section 3.13 Mixed Uses o Section 3.14 Mobile Home Parks o Section 3.15 Ponds o Section 3.16 Public Utility Substations o Section 3.17 Telecommunications Facilities o Section 3.18 Temporary Uses & Structures o Section 3.19 Wind Turbines • ARTICLE IV GENERAL REGULATIONS o Section 4.0 Applicability o Section 4.1 Access and Frontage Requirements o Section 4.2 Conversions and Changes of Use o Section 4.3 Equal Treatment of Housing o Section 4.4 Existing Small Lots o Section 4.5 Height and Setback Requirements o Section 4.6 Landfill o Section 4.7 Lot and Yard Requirements o Section 4.8 Nonconformities o Section 4.9 Parking and Loading Requirements o Section 4.10 Performance Standards o Section 4.11 Protection of Streams, Streambanks and Wetlands o Section 4.12 Residential Density o Section 4.13 Signs o Section 4.14 Storage of Flammable Commodities o Section 4.15 Storage of Motor Vehicles o Section 4.16 Erosion and Sediment Control and Stormwater Management • ARTICLE V DEVELOPMENTREVIEW o Section 5.0 Applicability o Section 5.0.1 Permitted Uses and Administrative Review o Section 5.0.2 Other Uses and Development Review Board Review o Section 5.1 Application Requirements o Section 5.2 Site Plan Review o Section 5.3 Conditional Use Review o Section 5.4 Flood Hazard Area Development Standards o Section 5.4 Planned Unit Development o Section 5.5 Subdivision of Land o Section 5.5.1 Applicability o Section 5.5.2 Subdivision Development Standards o Section 5.5.3 Subdivision Review & Approval o Section 5.5.4 Application & Recording Requirements. • ARTICLE VI ADMINISTRATION AND ENFORCEMENT o Section 6.1 Appointments and Duties o Section 6.1.1 Zoning Administrator o Section 6.1.2 Development Review Board o Section 6.2 Permits and Applications o Section 6.3 State Limitations and Municipal Exemptions o Section 6.4 Referral to State Agencies o Section 6.5 Notice Requirements o Section 6.6 Appeals o Section 6.7 Variances o Section 6.8 Violations and Enforcement o Section 6.9 Recording Requirements • ARTICLE VII o Section 7.1 Terms and Usage o Section 7.2 Definitions • APPENDICES o Appendix A. Moretown Zoning Map The full text of the proposed amendments can be viewed at the Town of Moretown Office or online at: https://www.moretownvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Proposed-Amendments-to-MoretownZoning-Subdivision-Regulations-10-5-22-final-fixed-with-revision-marks.pdf
