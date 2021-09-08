TOWN OF MORETOWN REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL For GRAND LIST 2024 TOWN-WIDE REAPPRAISAL The Town of Moretown is requesting proposals from qualified, certified reappraisal contractors to work with the Town of Moretown to complete in time for the town-wide reappraisal for the 2024 Grand List. The selected contractor will be responsible for a thorough analysis of local real estate market conditions and review of the existing Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) data leading to the development of computer models for estimating the fair market value of all taxable property in the Town of Moretown. Proposals are due by 3:00 PM October 15, 2021. Paper copies of this request for proposal may be obtained by calling the Town of Moretown at (802) 882-8218, sending an email to MSelectboard@Moretownvt.net, or go to https://www.moretownvt.org/ under RFP’s. This Request for Proposal is intended to be explanatory, but should any discrepancy appear or any misunderstanding arise as to the intent of anything contained therewith, the interpretation and decision of the Town of Moretown shall be final and binding. Any corrections of errors or omissions in the Request for Proposal may be made by the Town of Moretown when such correction is necessary for the proper fulfillment of their intention as constructed by the Town of Moretown.
