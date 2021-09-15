TOWN OF MORETOWN REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FLETCHER RD BRIDGE #42 REPAIR The Town of Moretown is seeking qualified bridge contractors to bid on repairs to the Fletcher Road Bridge #42. Please see the Vtrans inspection report for details: http://apps.vtrans.vermont.gov/VTransparency/ViewReport.aspx?rpt=RecordID&RecordID=5856&Type=structuresL There will be no pre-bid meeting. Questions should be addressed to townclerk@moretownvt.net. Project completion date is: October 1st, 2022. Sealed bids due by October 4th, 2021. Bids will be opened on October 4th, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the regular scheduled Selectboard meeting. Bids should be addressed to: Town of Moretown C/O Moretown Selectboard 79 School Street Moretown, Vermont 05660 Email to: mselectboard@moretownvt.net The Town of Moretown reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
