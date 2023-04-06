Town of Moretown NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Thursday April 20, 2023 The Moretown Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM. The Hearing will be a hybrid meeting with in person attendance at the Moretown Town Office, 79 School Street, or via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87468303745?pwd=ckd4SzBIZ0cwcEwxWGVFdWNQQWRZZz09 Meeting ID: 874 6830 3745| Passcode: 998733 One tap mobile: +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)or +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) 6:30p.m. Application #23-12: Site plan review of application by Bernardo Silva for Home Occupation use of an accessory structure in the Commercial District located at 2046 US Route 2 in Moretown (parcel ID 02-058.002), citing Moretown Zoning & Subdivision Regulations Sections 3.10 Home Based Businesses and Section 5.2 Site Plan Review. Please note, participation in the public hearing is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.