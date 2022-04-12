Town of Moretown NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Thursday April 28, 2022 The Moretown Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM. The Hearing will be a hybrid meeting with in person attendance at the Moretown Town Office, 79 School Street, or via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83186412761?pwd=MFZ6d0k4VnBLSWFHdGJLdVljMnZZdz09 Meeting ID: 831 8641 2761 | Passcode: 155053 One tap mobile: +13126266799 (Chicago) or +19294362866 (New York) 6:30p.m. Application #22-05 Application of Ted Brunell for Conditional Use Review for a setback modification per Section 4.5 (C)(1) for the construction of an 18’x36’ addition to a commercial building located at 329 US Route 2, Moretown. Parcel ID 01-060.000 Please note, participation in the public hearing is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal in this matter.
