Town of Moretown NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Thursday August, 25, 2022 The Moretown Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM. The Hearing will be a hybrid meeting with in person attendance at the Moretown Town Office, 79 School Street, or via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86996007714?pwd=cHpHYVk4T2lVZ3hXbW8zK2c4bmRxQT09 Meeting ID: 869 9600 7714 | Passcode: 890380 One tap mobile: +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) or +1 929 436 2866 US (New York) 6:30p.m. Application #22-26 Application of Ethan Swain for Subdivision per Section 3.14 for the subdivision of 58.09 acre lot into two lots of 51.15 acres and 6.94 acres, located at 437 Highland Drive, Moretown. Parcel ID 08-015.005. Please note, participation in the public hearing is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal in this matter.
