TOWN OF MIDDLESEX PUBLIC NOTICE The Middlesex Board of Civil Authority will meet in Town Hall, 5 Church Street, Middlesex, at 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021, to hear Gretchen and Scott Beaudin's appeal of the 2021 assessment of their property at 67 Zdon Road. This meeting may also be attended by Zoom, details below. -- Sarah Merriman Town Clerk/Select Board Assistant June 28, 2021 Topic: Board of Civil Authority Time: Aug 3, 2021 06:00 PM Easter Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7393380675 Meeting ID: 739 338 0675 One tap mobile +13017158592,,7393380675#
