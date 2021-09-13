TOWN OF MIDDLESEX PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING The Middlesex Planning Commission will meet at 6 PM, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Middlesex Town Hall, 5 Church Street, and via Zoom, to consider Permit Application #21-37: Seth Stewart’s request for a 2-lot subdivision of property located at 62 Nellie Chase Road. Application materials are available in the Middlesex Town Clerk’s Office. Sarah Merriman Middlesex Town Clerk September 13, 2021
