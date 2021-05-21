TOWN OF MIDDLESEX PLANNING COMMISSION AND ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT PUBLIC HEARING The Middlesex Planning Commission and the Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a joint site visit to 25 Welch Park Road at 5:00 PM followed by a public hearing via Zoom at 6 PM, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, to consider Permit Application #21-13: a site plan review and consideration of a conditional use permit for Dixie LLC’s proposal to build a mini-storage warehouse consisting of four wood frame storage units at 25 Welch Park Road. Application materials are available at the Middlesex Town Clerk’s Office, 5 Church Street, Middlesex, Vermont. Sarah Merriman Middlesex Town Clerk May 20, 2021 To Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7393380675 Meeting ID: 739 338 0675 One tap mobile: +13017158592,,7393380675# Dial by your location +1 301 715 8592 US
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.