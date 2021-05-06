TOWN OF MIDDLESEX NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS Notice is hereby given in accord with 32 V.S.A.§4111(g)* that the undersigned listers within and for the Town of Middlesex have this day completed the abstract of individual lists (abstract) of property owners as of the first day of April 2021. The listers have this same day lodged the abstract in the office of the clerk for the inspection of taxpayers. On the following days and times listed below, the undersigned listers will meet in the Middlesex Town Clerk’s Office at 5 Church Street, Middlesex, to hear appeals of the taxpayers aggrieved by actions of the listers from whom timely grievances have been received. To be timely, such grievance must be made IN WRITING and RECEIVED (postmarks not accepted) by 4:30 PM on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Middlesex Town Clerk’s Office. Grievance hearings will be held at the following times, in person or by telephone: · Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM · Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM · Friday, May 28, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM At the close of grievance hearings, the listers shall make such corrections in the abstract as were determined upon hearing or otherwise. Unless cause to the contrary is shown, the contents of said abstract will, for the tax year 2021, become the grand list of the Town of Middlesex of each taxpayer named therein. Signed at Middlesex in the County of Washington this 6th day of May, 2021. THE MIDDLESEX BOARD OF LISTERS Eric Young Amy Whitehorne David Smith *32 V.S.A. § 4111(g) states: “A person who feels aggrieved by the action of the listers and desires to be heard by them, shall, on or before the day of the grievance meeting, file with them his or her objections in writing and may appear at such grievance meeting in person or by his or her agents or attorneys. No grievance shall be allowed for a change solely to reflect a new use value set by the current use advisory board or the adjustment of that value by the common level of appraisal. Upon the hearing of such grievance, the parties thereto may submit such documentary or sworn evidence as shall be pertinent thereto.” I attest that the above notice was recorded in the Middlesex Town records on May 6, 2021. Sarah Merriman, Town Clerk
