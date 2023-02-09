Town of Marshfield The Town of Marshfield is seeking proposals to construct a library porch addition and/or a picnic shelter at the Old Schoolhouse Common, 122 School Street, Marshfield, Vermont. Bid documents are available on the town website, https://marshfieldvt.gov. Proposals are due by February 28, 2023, 4:00 p.m. Proposals can be emailed to the Town Clerk at clerk@marshfieldvt.gov or delivered to the Town Clerk’s Office.
