TOWN OF MARSHFIELD VERMONT NOTICE OF INSPECTION AND PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING RECLASSIFICATION OF TOWN HIGHWAYS Pursuant to 19 V.S.A. §709, we, the duly elected and authorized Selectboard members for the Town of Marshfield, County of Washington and State of Vermont, hereby give notice that, pursuant to 19 V.S.A. §708 et. seq., we will consider the reclassification of the following town road as a legal trail: Town Highway 75 (Railroad Bed East): A portion thereof, beginning at the intersection with TH 37 and continuing along the railroad bed, east and then south to the boundary of the Town of Marshfield property, as shown on a survey by Dwight Baker, October 1974, recorded at slide 35B in the Marshfield Land Records. Further notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the parking lot on the railroad bed adjacent to Town Highway 37 (Bemis Farm Road), we shall examine the aforesaid premises through which said road passes, as well as other roads as may be necessary, and shall commence a public hearing immediately following at the Old Schoolhouse Common and via Zoom, to hear all parties interested in the question of the public necessity or convenience of the reclassification of part of said road. All petitioners, persons owning or interested in lands through which said road may pass or abut, and all other interested persons are invited to attend the inspection and hearings, and to give testimony at the public hearings, for which this notice is given. Maps and Zoom Link available on the town’s website: https://marshfieldvt.gov