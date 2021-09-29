TOWN OF MARSHFIELD, VERMONT 122 School St, Room 1 Marshfield, VT https://marshfieldvt.gov NOTICE OF AMENDMENT AND ADOPTION OF ORDINANCES On September 21, 2021 the Marshfield Selectboard adopted amendments to the existing Ordinances: Civil Ordinance #2 Regulating Cemetery Operations, Civil Ordinance #4 Regulating Domestic Pets, and Civil Ordinance #6, Traffic Ordinance. On the same date, the Selectboard adopted Civil Ordinance #7, Regulating Livestock Running at Large. The Board took these actions pursuant to 23 V.S.A. § 1007 and 1008, 24 V.S.A. Chapter 59, 24 V.S.A. § 872, 18 V.S.A. § 5378, 20 V.S.A. § 3549, 24 V.S.A. § 2291 (1), (4), (5), (10), (14), and (15). This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1972 to inform the public of these amendments and the adoption of the new ordinance, and of the citizens’ right to petition for a vote to disapprove these amendments and/or the new ordinance. CIVIL ORDINANCE #2 Regulating Cemetery Operations includes definitions, sale of lots, interments and disinterments, work in the cemeteries, lot plantings and decorations, conduct of persons within the cemeteries, and penalties. The Selectboard also adopted Cemetery Rules and Regulations that may be changed by the Selectboard from time to time. CIVIL ORDINANCE #4 Regulating Domestic Pets includes definitions, running at large, disturbances, nuisances, impoundment, rabies suspects, investigation of bites, right to kill domestic pets, licensing, and penalties. The changes primarily deal with definitions of disturbances and nuisances, and changes to penalties and enforcement, but minor changes were made to other sections for clarity. CIVIL ORDINANCE #6, Traffic Ordinance includes definitions, traffic control devices, speed regulations, loaded vehicles, and stop and yield intersections. The changes include establishment of a 25 m.p.h. speed limit on Bunker Hill Circle and Gilman St, and designation of stop and yield intersections throughout town. CIVIL ORDINANCE #7, Regulating Livestock Running at Large includes definitions, prohibition against running at large, impoundment, forfeiture/destruction, and penalties. The full text of the Ordinances may be examined at the Marshfield Town Clerk’s Office at 122 School Street during regular office hours, or on the Town’s website at https://marshfieldvt.gov. CITIZENS’ RIGHT TO PETITION FOR VOTE Title 24 V.S.A. § 1973 grants citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove ordinances and amendments adopted by the Selectboard. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Selectboard or the Town Clerk a petition for a vote on the question of disapproving an amendment or new ordinance, signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty-four (44) days following the date of the adoption of the amendment or new ordinance. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1973, the ordinance and/or amendments shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. PERSON TO CONTACT Additional information pertaining to these ordinances may be obtained by contacting Bobbi Brimblecombe, Town Clerk, or by calling 426-3305 during regular office hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.