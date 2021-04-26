WARNING The Marshfield Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:15 p.m. on May 13, 2021 via Zoom to receive comment on the following applications: A conditional use application from David Mangan, to convert a church to a bakery at 25 Beaver Meadow Road, Parcel #BE 001 An appeal of the Zoning Administrator's decision, from Henry Harris of 1356 Ennis Hill Road, that his summer camp requires a conditional use permit. Parcel ID #EN 029 Information to access the DRB meeting may be found on the Town's website on the calendar, https://town.marshfield.vt.us Kathleen Hayes Zoning Administrator April 22, 2021
