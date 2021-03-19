TOWN OF FAYSTON NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Development Review Board April 6, 2021 Evening Hearing Schedule Begins at 6:00 p.m. Hearings will be Held via Zoom from the Fayston Town Offices, 866 North Fayston Rd. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85025337471?pwd=eWptbW9EaklweE5BeHNDS3dYWE4xdz09 Meeting ID: 850 2533 7471 Passcode: 351776 (929) 436 2866 (audio) ******************************************************************************************** Applicant: Jeff Tobrocke & Elizabeth Deutsch Application Number(s): 3633 Type of Hearing: Requesting conditional use approval under Section 3.4 (C) (1) (d) and 3.4 (E) of the Fayston Land Use Regulations for development of a driveway, single-family home and accessory structures on slopes in excess of 15% in grade. Parcel ID: 03-026.000 Location of Property: off Rankin Road, Fayston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.