Town of East Montpelier The East Montpelier Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in-person at the Municipal Office Building with a Zoom remote participation option. The DRB will consider the following: Preliminary & Final plan review of application #22-074, submitted by Sherwood Morse, Elliott Morse, & Susan Shattuck, for a proposed 3-lot subdivision of an existing 67-acre parcel which lies on both sides of Cummings Road. Proposed Lot-3 of 3.00 acres has 483’ of road frontage; Lot-2 of 3.81 acres has 521’ of road frontage; The remaining 59.25 acres will remain with Lot-1 with no development planned for this lot. A separate application #22-073, For a Boundary Line Adjustment will reflect an 0.94-acre merger from Lot-1 to an existing abutting parcel of John & Christine Beling. The 0.94-acre reduction is reflected in the remaining acres of Lot-1. To Attend the Meeting Remotely: Weblink: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81694365652 By phone: 1-646-558-8656 (this is not a toll-free number) Meeting ID: 816 9436 5652 One tap mobile: +16465588656,,85851671468# US More on this meeting here: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/december-6-2022-drb-meeting/ Participation (in person or in writing) in a local regulatory proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Questions may be directed to Tyson Brown, East Montpelier Zoning Administrator, at zoning@eastmontpeliervt.org or 802-223-3313 x 205. Tyson Brown, Zoning Administrator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.