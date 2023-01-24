Town of East Montpelier The East Montpelier Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following: Preliminary & Final plan review of application #22-080, submitted by Dana & Clara Ayer, for a proposed subdivision creating a building lot from Tax Map Parcel #05-00-30.000 and Tax Map Parcel #05-00-47.100. The Parcels in question lie on both sides of Foster, Sibley, and Putnam Roads. The proposed single family residential building lot of 11.90 acres has 955 feet of road frontage on Foster Road and is comprised of 7.54 acres of Parcel #05-00-30.000 and 4.36 acres of Parcel #05-00-47.100. Approximately 193 acres will remain with Parcel #05-00-30.000 and approximately 148 acres will remain with Parcel #05-00-47.1000. The proposed lot lies in Zone E the Agricultural/Forest District having a minimum lot size of 7 acres and a minimum road frontage of 350 feet. Preliminary & Final plan review of application #22-079, submitted by Thomas & Ann Brazier, for a proposed Boundary Line Adjustment (BLA) and Subdivision creating a new parcel of land from the existing farm, Parcel #05-094.000. The new proposed parcel, Lot 1, will contain the original farmhouse and two outbuildings. The proposed BLA will add 1.62-acres from Parcel # 05-095.000 also owned by the applicants to proposed lot 1 of 1.39-acres, creating a conforming lot of 3.01-acres with 315 feet of road frontage. The property in question is in Zoning district D, the Residential/Agricultural District where the minimum lot size is 3-acres and has a minimum road frontage of 250 feet. Site plan review of Application #23-002, submitted by Fontaine Meadows LLC, for a 24’ by 40’ retail farm store with an off-street parking area. An Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) will accompany the farm stand with a wastewater system and potable water servicing both the farm stand and ADU. The property in question is located on RTE 2, Map ID # 21-53-37.000. The property is in Zoning District C – Residential/Commercial, where all permitted uses must receive site plan approval by the Development Review Board in accordance with Section 5.4 of East Montpelier Land Use & Development Regulations. To Attend the Meeting Remotely: Weblink: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87699135521 By phone: 1-646-558-8656 (this is not a toll-free number) Meeting ID: 876 9913 5521 One tap mobile: +16465588656,,85851671468# US More on this meeting here: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/february-7-2023-drb-meeting/ Participation (in person or in writing) in a local regulatory proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Questions may be directed to Tyson Brown, East Montpelier Zoning Administrator, at 802-223-3313 x 204. Tyson Brown, Zoning Administrator
