Town of East Montpelier The East Montpelier Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following: Preliminary & Final plan review of application #23-022, submitted by David Rogers Estate, for a proposed 3 lot subdivision. The 91.2-acre parcel with already existing single-family residences will make up two of the three proposed lots. Lot 1 will consist of 10.48 acres with the 1307 VT RTE 214 single family residences; Lot 2 will consist of 1.68 acres with the 1657 VT RTE 214 single family residences; Lot 3 of approximately 75-acres will stay undeveloped. Lot 1 is served with onsite wastewater services and a replacement wastewater area has been identified. Lot 2 is served with an onsite wastewater system that services multiple buildings in North Montpelier Village. Lot 2 will have a wastewater easement to benefit the other users on the system. A review of the State ANR atlas has identified Class 2 wetlands and River Corridor only impacting a portion of Lot 3. To Attend the Meeting Remotely: Join Zoom Meeting : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86048224063 Meeting ID: 860 4822 4063 Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kb81lMYK0j More on this meeting here: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/september-5-2023-drb-meeting/ Participation (in person or in writing) in a local regulatory proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Questions may be directed to Tyson Brown, East Montpelier Zoning Administrator, at 802-223-3313 x 205. Tyson Brown, Zoning Administrato