TOWN OF EAST MONTPELIER Notice of Public Hearing The East Montpelier Selectboard hereby gives notice pursuant to 24 VSA §§ 4442 & 4444 of a public hearing to consider amendments to the East Montpelier Land Use & Development Regulations. The hearing will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Emergency Services Facility, 54 Village Acres, East Montpelier Village. The board will present the proposed revisions and take questions and comments from the public. The proposed changes are designed to implement the 2017 East Montpelier Village Master Plan, support the goals and recommendations in the 2018 East Montpelier Town Plan and make the regulations consistent with state law. In addition, they clarify language and address technical changes recommended by the Development Review Board and the Zoning Administrator. Specific changes to implement the 2017 East Montpelier Village Master Plan include: · Create new village zoning districts and boundaries (Article 2 and East Montpelier Zoning Map) · Update parking requirements, providing more flexibility and reflecting the East Montpelier Village Master Plan (Section 3.11) · Update Mobile Home Park requirements, to expand housing opportunities (Section 4.12) in East Montpelier Village and most other zoning districts (Article 2 Tables) · Update Planned Unit Development (PUD) requirements, combining former Planned Residential Developments and PUDs. Revisions provide more flexibility and reflect the East Montpelier Village Master Plan and changes to state statute (Section 5.6) and updated references throughout. Specific changes to address statutory changes include: · Update Accessory Dwelling Units requirements, to reflect changes to state statute and expand housing opportunities (Section 4.2) · Update all references to Required Agricultural Practices (throughout) Specific changes to address identified issues with the current LUDR include: · Update measurement of front setbacks for consistency on all town and state roads (Article 2) · Update setbacks in all zoning districts, to provide more flexibility and reduce requests for setback waivers (Article 2 Tables) · Update setback waiver provisions to preclude setback waivers in road right of way (Section 3.14) · Update telecommunication facility distances from scenic roadways, to conform with the 2018 East Montpelier Town Plan (Section 4.14) · Update Certificates of Compliance requirements (Section 7.4) to apply only to Regulated Flood Hazard Areas (Article 9, specifically Section 9.11) · Correct additional technical errors and misspellings throughout the LUDR · Repagination of entire LUDR to accommodate the above changes The proposed amendments are available for review at the Municipal Office Building, 40 Kelton Road, East Montpelier. The amendments and other relevant information including hearing participation options may be viewed on the town website: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/june-20-2022-selectboard-hearing-meeting/. For more information, please contact Gina Jenkins, East Montpelier Town Administrator, at 802-223-3313 x 204 or manager@eastmontpeliervt.org.
