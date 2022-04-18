TOWN OF EAST MONTPELIER Notice of Planning Commission Public Hearing The East Montpelier Planning Commission hereby gives notice pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §§4384 & 4444 of a public hearing to consider amendments to the 2018 East Montpelier Town Plan. The hearing will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Emergency Services Facility, 54 Village Acres, East Montpelier Village. This hearing will be held in person with a Zoom remote option. The PC will present the proposed revisions and take questions and comments from the public. The proposed changes include: · Chapter 6, Section F; a new section on telecommunications infrastructure · Chapter 9, Section G; revisions to the scenic resources section · Chapter 11; added implementation steps in the areas of telecommunications infrastructure and scenic resources · Map 12; revisions to the scenic resources map The proposed amendments are available for review at the Municipal Office Building, 40 Kelton Road, East Montpelier. The amendments and other relevant information including hearing participation options may be viewed on the town website:https://eastmontpeliervt.org/may-5-2022-planning-commission-hearing-meeting/. For more information, please contact Bruce Johnson, East Montpelier Town Administrator, at 802-223-3313 x 204 or manager@eastmontpeliervt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.