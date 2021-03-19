Town of East Montpelier The East Montpelier Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following: Conditional use review of Application #21-010, submitted by Doni Cain, to change the use of the parcel owned by Jason Lawrence located at 3070 US Rte. 2 from the existing antiques sales & restoration business to a combination retail market and restaurant operation. The proposed §4.11 mixed use of the parcel, located in Zone C – Residential & Commercial District, requires conditional use review. The proposed commercial uses are both permitted uses in the district. The parcel is partially within the Special Flood Hazard Area and the River Corridor. The meeting will be held utilizing Zoom remote conferencing. Participation options are listed at: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/april-6-2021-drb-meeting/ Participation (in person or in writing) in a local regulatory proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Questions may be directed to Bruce Johnson, East Montpelier Zoning Administrator, at 802-223-3313 x 204. C. Bruce Johnson, Zoning Administrator
