Town of East Montpelier The East Montpelier Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following: Conditional use review of Application 22-025, submitted by M. Bolduc Leasing LLC, for alterations to its mixed use property located at 4423 US Rte. 2. The proposal is to construct a 34’ x 56’ addition to the back end of the main building used by VT Crossroads Auto Repair LLC. The property, currently used for motor vehicle sales & service, retail and self-storage, is in Zone A – Commercial, where conditional use review is required for building modifications on properties subject to §4.11 mixed use. Preliminary plan review of Application #22-028, submitted by Kitchen Sync Holdings LLC, for a subdivision of its 11-acre property located on Wheeler Road. The proposal will create 4 lots: Lot 1 of 1.44 acres with 236 feet of Wheeler Road frontage; Lot 2 of 4.77 acres and 151 feet of Wheeler Road frontage; Lot 3 of 1.80 acres; and, Lot 4 of 3.03 acres. Both Lots 3 & 4 are accessed by easement over Lot 1. The property is in Zone C – Residential/Commercial where the minimum lot size is 1 acre plus 150 feet of road frontage. The meeting will be held utilizing Zoom remote conferencing. Participation options are listed at: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/june-7-2022-drb-meeting/ Participation (in person or in writing) in a local regulatory proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Questions may be directed to Bruce Johnson, East Montpelier Zoning Administrator, at 802-223-3313 x 204. C. Bruce Johnson, Zoning Administrator
