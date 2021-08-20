Town of East Montpelier The East Montpelier Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following: Conditional use review of Application #21-047, submitted by Robert & Rebekah Brown, to construct a 40’ x 60’ commercial garage, relocate two existing structures, change the use of an existing garage and make site improvements to their property located at 505 Quaker Road. This is a request for an amendment to Conditional Use Permit 18-055. The §4.11 mixed use property is located in Zone C – Residential & Commercial. Height standard variance review of Application #21-049, submitted by Cody and Michelle Blake, to allow an already-built, non-conforming alteration to the structure constructed under Zoning Permit 20-026. The property is located in Zone D – Rural Residential & Agricultural, where the maximum building height is 35 feet above average finished grade. The applicant requests §7.6 variance relief from the height standard to allow a building height no higher than 39’7”. Conditional use review of Application #21-052, submitted by Armand Laquerre, to construct a 12’ x 50’ addition to the commercial building located at 1010 VT Rte. 14 S. The property is located in Zone D – Rural Residential & Agricultural. Setback variance and conditional use review of Application #21-053, submitted by Twin Valley Seniors, Inc., to replace stairs, construct a 6’ x 8’ landing and make site improvements at the front of the Twin Valley Senior Center located at 4583 US Rte. 2. The property is located in Zone A – Commercial, where the front setback is 75 feet from road centerline. The applicant requests §7.6 variance relief from the front setback to allow landing siting no closer than 48 feet from centerline. This is a request for an amendment to Conditional Use Permit 13-043. Setback variance review of Application #21-054, submitted by David Contrada, to change the use of the top, ground-level floor of the existing garage to create an 875 square foot §4.2 accessory dwelling and construct an attached 18’ x 29’ carport at his property located at 1226 Bliss Road. The garage is a pre-existing, non-conforming to front setback structure 38’8” from centerline at nearest point. The property is located in Zone D – Rural Residential & Agricultural, where the front setback is 75 feet from road centerline. The applicant requests §7.6 variance relief from the front setback to allow carport siting no closer than 35’8” from centerline. Continuation of conditional use review of Application #21-032, submitted by R & J East Montpelier LLC, to construct two 18’ x 40’ additions to the existing structure, expand the existing Green Mountain Day Spa business use and make site improvements to the commercial property located at 1528 US Rte. 2. This is a request for an amendment to Conditional Use Permit 10-025, as previously amended by Zoning Permit 16-038, which governs the use of this property currently home to both the spa and Demers Auto. The §4.11 mixed use property is located in Zone B – Industrial and the Special Flood Hazard Area. The meeting will be held utilizing Zoom remote conferencing. Participation options are listed at: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/september-7-2021-drb-meeting/ Participation (in person or in writing) in a local regulatory proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Questions may be directed to Bruce Johnson, East Montpelier Zoning Administrator, at 802-223-3313 x 204. C. Bruce Johnson, Zoning Administrator
