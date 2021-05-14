Town of East Montpelier The East Montpelier Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following: Conditional use review of Applications 21-028, 21-029 & 21-031, submitted by M. Bolduc Leasing LLC, for alterations to its mixed use property located at 4423 US Rte. 2. The DRB will conduct a consolidated hearing for review of: · Application 21-028 to construct a 6’ x 20’ addition to the back end of the western storage building for use by VT Crossroads Auto Repair LLC. · Application 21-029 to add a new retail use on the property. Peak Hydroponic Garden Supplies will operate out of the upper story of the retail building. · Application 21-031 to add a second motor vehicle service use on the property. VT Auto Spa LLC will operate out of the lower story of the retail building. The property, currently used for motor vehicle sales & service and self-storage, is in Zone A – Commercial, where conditional use review is required for building and use modifications on properties subject to §4.11 mixed use. The meeting will be held utilizing Zoom remote conferencing. Participation options are listed at: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/june-1-2021-drb-meeting/ Participation (in person or in writing) in a local regulatory proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Questions may be directed to Bruce Johnson, East Montpelier Zoning Administrator, at 802-223-3313 x 204. C. Bruce Johnson, Zoning Administrator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.