Town of East Montpelier The East Montpelier Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following: Final plan review of Application #22-003, submitted by Joseph Kiefer & Amy Goodman-Kiefer and Terrence Youk & Ann Armbrecht, for a reconfiguration of the currently existing 3 parcels that comprise the former Ferrada 54-acre property located along Morse and County Roads. The proposal will create 2 lots: a 46.98-acre lot and existing home at 136 Morse Road with frontage on Morse and County Roads; and, a 7.02-acre lot and existing home at 3867 County Road with access by easement over the 136 Morse Road parcel. The existing, undeveloped third parcel will disappear. No new development is proposed. The property is located in Zone E – Agricultural/Forest Conservation District, where the minimum lot size is 7 acres. Conditional use review of Application #22-004, submitted by Erika Holm on behalf of the Central Vermont Humane Society, for an amendment to Conditional Use Permit 08-047, previously amended by 15-015, to allow the installation of a shed no larger than 20’ x 24’ on the Humane Society’s property located at 1589 VT Rte. 14 S. The property is located in Zone B – Industrial. The meeting will be held utilizing Zoom remote conferencing. Participation options are listed at: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/march-1-2022-drb-meeting/ Participation (in person or in writing) in a local regulatory proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Questions may be directed to Bruce Johnson, East Montpelier Zoning Administrator, at 802-223-3313 x 204. C. Bruce Johnson, Zoning Administrator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.