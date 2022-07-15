Town of East Montpelier The East Montpelier Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in-person at the Municipal Office Building with a Zoom remote participation option. The DRB will consider the following: Final plan review of Application #22-028, submitted by Kitchen Sync Holdings LLC, for a subdivision of its 11-acre property located on Wheeler Road. The proposal will create 4 lots: Lot 1 of 1.44 acres with 236 feet of Wheeler Road frontage; Lot 2 of 4.77 acres and 151 feet of Wheeler Road frontage; Lot 3 of 1.80 acres; and Lot 4 of 3.03 acres. Both Lots 3 & 4 are accessed by easement over Lot 1. The property is in Zone C – Residential/Commercial where the minimum lot size is 1 acre plus 150 feet of road frontage. Preliminary plan review of Application #22-051 for a proposed subdivision of the Jewett/Vaillancourt property located at 130 Quaker Road and along McKnight Road. The proposal is for a 2-lot subdivision: Lot 1 of 6.5 acres and Lot 2 of 3.6 acres. The property is in Zone C, the Residential and Commercial District where the minimum lot size is 1 acre plus 150 feet of road frontage. To Attend the Meeting Remotely: Weblink: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87967163187 By phone: 1-646-558-8656 (this is not a toll-free number) Meeting ID: 858 5167 1468 One tap mobile: +16465588656,,85851671468# US More on this meeting here: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/august-2-2022-drb-meeting/ Participation (in person or in writing) in a local regulatory proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Questions may be directed to Tyson Brown, East Montpelier Zoning Administrator, at zoning@eastmontpeliervt.org or 802-223-3313 x 205. Tyson Brown, Zoning Administrator
