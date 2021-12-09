TOWN OF EAST MONTPELIER COVID-19 RULE WEARING FACE COVERINGS REQUIRED Requirement to Wear Face Covering. All establishments located in the Town of East Montpelier that invite the public into their premises for the purpose of receiving services, purchasing products, or otherwise transacting business, shall require both staff and customers (or visitors) to wear cloth face coverings or face shields over their nose and mouth while inside the establishment. Exceptions. · Cloth face coverings are not required on young children under age 5. · Cloth face coverings should not be placed on anyone who has trouble breathing or anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. · Cloth face coverings are not required for any person while eating or drinking inside any establishment that serves food or beverage. Posting of Requirement. Each establishment is individually responsible to post signage at the entrance and at other appropriate locations stating that customers (or visitors) are required to wear face coverings by order of the East Montpelier Selectboard. Effective Period. This Rule shall take effect immediately and shall remain in effect until the East Montpelier Selectboard amends, rescinds, or suspends this Rule by future action in a properly warned meeting or when an action taken by the State of Vermont nullifies this Rule or the Selectboard’s authority to continue this Rule, whichever occurs first. In the interim, the Selectboard intends to review this matter at every regularly scheduled Selectboard meeting. Adopted by the East Montpelier Selectboard at its meeting on December 6, 2021. The full text of the Rule can be seen at: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/east-montpelier-mask-mandate/ If you have questions or wish to provide comments, please contact: Bruce Johnson East Montpelier Town Administrator PO Box 157 East Montpelier, VT 05651 (802) 223-3313 x 204 manager@eastmontpeliervt.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.