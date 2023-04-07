TOWN OF EAST MONTPELIER ARTICLE OF WARNING FOR SPECIAL TOWN MEETING Tuesday, April 25, 2023 The legal voters of the Town of East Montpelier, Vermont are hereby warned and notified to meet at the East Montpelier Municipal Building located at 40 Kelton Road in said Town, on Tuesday, the twenty-fifth (25th) day of April, 2023 to vote by Australian Ballot from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the following Article: ARTICLE 1: Shall the Town raise the sum of $46,764 for Kellogg-Hubbard Library for the support of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. (To be voted by Australian Ballot) The Citizens of East Montpelier are invited to attend a Public Hearing and Informational Meeting hosted by the East Montpelier Selectboard, conducted in-person at the East Montpelier Municipal Building with remote attendance option offered via Zoom (see below for participation options), on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Article 1 on the 2023 Special Town Meeting Warning for the election to be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. To Attend the Public Hearing and Informational Meeting Remotely: To join by web browser: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83118100025 Meeting ID: 831 1810 0025 One tap mobile +13052241968,,83118100025# US +13092053325,,83118100025# US Dial by your location +1 305 224 1968 US +1 309 205 3325 US Meeting documents and complete participation options can be seen here: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/town-meeting/2023-town-meeting/ If you have difficulty accessing the forum, please call or email Town Administrator Gina Jenkins: (802) 223-3313 x 204 or manager@eastmontpeliervt.org You may also email comments to Ms. Jenkins in advance of or during the forum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.