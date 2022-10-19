TOWN OF DUXBURY’S COMBINED NOTICE OF TAX SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders, mortgagees and all persons interested in the purchase of land in the Town of Duxbury, County of Washington and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2021-2022 and prior fiscal years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands and/or premises situated in the Town of Duxbury: Property No. 1: Property commonly known and numbered as 3810 VT Route 100, being a parcel of land consisting of 1 acre, more or less, together with mobile home thereon, owned by Timothy E. Russell (deceased), conveyed to him by Warranty Deed of Mark Emerson Russell, dated September 26, 2016, and of record in Book 128 at Page 385 of the Town of Duxbury Land Records. Property No. 2: Property commonly known and numbered as 400 Connolly Road, being a parcel of land consisting of 81.6 acres, more or less, together with buildings thereon, owned by David S. Siegel, conveyed to him as general partner of S&S Associates, a Massachusetts partnership, by Warranty Deed of Keith L. Van Buskirk, dated November 16, 1995, and recorded in Volume 72 at Pages 282-286, of the Town of Duxbury Land Records. Said lands and/or premises will be sold at a public auction at the Duxbury Town Office, 5421 VT Route 100, Duxbury, Vermont, on Wednesday the 2nd day of November 2022, at One o’clock in the afternoon (1:00 p.m.), to discharge such taxes with costs, unless the same are previously paid. Information regarding the amount of taxes due may be obtained at the offices of Stitzel, Page & Fletcher, P.C., P.O. Box 1507, Burlington, Vermont 05402-1507, (802) 660-2555. DATED at Duxbury, in the County of Washington and State of Vermont, this 15th day of September 2022. /s/ Maureen Harvey____________ Maureen Harvey, Delinquent Tax Collector Town of Duxbury, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.