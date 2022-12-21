Town of Duxbury WARNING Development Review Board January 10th – 7:00 p.m. Hearing will be held at town meeting room Pack & Park Self Storage – 3 Lot Merge – Route 100 Pack & Park Self Storage – Site Plan Review – Route 100 Shena Pierce – Subdivision – Route 100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.