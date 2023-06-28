Town of Duxbury VT – Livestock Ordinance DUY23-003 - At its June 19, 2023 meeting the Town of Duxbury Selectboard adopted the above ordinance. The following is a concise summary of the ordinance: “Because of recent damage and dangers posed to residents from unrestrained livestock, the Selectboard of the Town of Duxbury has adopted a new livestock ordinance. The ordinance includes the following provisions (summarized from the full ordinance): · An enforcement officer may immediately impound any livestock found running at large (unrestrained and off the owners’ property); and will provide notice to the landowners within 24 hours of impoundment. · The ordinance includes provisions for monetary restitution. · If the impounded livestock caused damages, the notice given to the livestock owners shall include the nature and amount of damages, along with the redemption (restitution) fee · The ordinance allows for a dispute process between the livestock owners and the Town · Fees included in the ordinance are as follows: first offense - $150; second offense - $300; third offense - $500; fourth offense - $650; fifth and subsequent offenses - $800. · After a third offense, the Selectboard may provide notice to the livestock owner with a notice and public hearing on whether to issue an order prohibiting the livestock owner from keeping livestock in the Town of Duxbury. The entire ordinance is available for review at the town office located at 5421 VT Route 100, Duxbury, VT 05676. Per 24 V.S.A. Sec. 1972(a), this ordinance shall become effective 60 days after the date of adoption unless a petition signed by not less than 5% of the qualified voters of the municipality is presented to the Clerk or the Selectboard within 44 days following the date of adoption. Questions and comments may be directed to Patrick Zachary (Duxbury Selectboard member) at 802-560-4672 or mailed to the town office (address above).