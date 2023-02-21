Town of Corinth Vermont Invitation to Bid Construction of New Covered Rear Entry Porch and Ramp to Town Hall The Town of Corinth, Vermont seeks bids for the construction of a new covered handicapped accessible entry to the rear of Town Hall to be completed over this summer. The general contractor will be expected to file the prepared plans for a state building permit, coordinate the porch work with any lead paint abatement program being done to the existing rear wall, and coordinate with the town’s schedule to relocate two propane tanks away from the work area (by others). The work will consist generally of the following: 1. Limited demolition to the existing covered porch and ramp. 2. Main Hall: Removal of vinyl siding and partial replacement of wood clapboards on the rear wall. Reconstruction of the rear eave and new gutters/downspouts and replacement of 3 attic windows. 3. Earthwork for new footings and underground drainage lines. 4. Construction of a new roofed porch and ramp. 5. Painting. 6. Electrical work for lighting, wall outlets and power assist door opener. A pre-Bid conference is scheduled for March 15th at 10:00 AM on site. Plans will be available at the conference for those who attend and after the conference at the counter in town hall for those who cannot attend but want to bid. Bids will be due at the clerk’s counter April 13th no later than 3:00 PM. Please confirm your intention to attend by email to the following contact. The town reserves the right to reject any or all bids, selection will be based on a combination of best fit and cost. Contact Information: Rick Cawley, Selectboard Chair raccorinth@gmail.com 802-439-5511 Corinth Town Hall P.O. box 461 1387 Cookeville Road Corinth Vermont, 05039
