TOWN OF CALAIS 3120 Pekin Brook Road East Calais, Vermont 05650 802-456-8720 TOWN OF CALAIS NOTICE OF EXAMINATION OF PREMISES AND PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER DISCONTINUANCE OF THE CLASS 4 SECTION OF TOWN HIGHWAY 7 ALSO KNOWN AS CARR ROAD The Calais Selectboard pursuant to the requirements of Title 19, Chapter 7 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated will conduct an examination of the premises and a public hearing to consider the discontinuance of the class 4 section of Town Highway 7, also known as Carr Road. Pursuant to 19 V.S.A. § 305(j) and § 775, the Selectboard may also consider designation of the aforesaid town highway to a legal trail. The description of the town highway section being considered for discontinuance or designation as a trail is: The Class 4 section of Town Highway 7, a.k.a. Carr Road, beginning at the private driveway for the residential dwelling located at 2209 West County Rd., Calais, VT., and continuing to its terminus. All interested parties shall meet for the following: 1. An inspection of the premises at 9:00 AM on Saturday, June 11, 2022, to begin at the Shultzes driveway, 2209 West County Rd. Full end to end walk of the road is not required of the Selectboard, but some board members may do so. 2. A public hearing immediately following the site inspection on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Calais Town Hall, 1662 Kent Hill Rd., to receive testimony from all persons abutting, owning, or interested in the matter of discontinuance of Town Highway 7. Persons wishing to comment, provide testimony or give evidence regarding the matter may do so in person during the hearing, or by submitting their comments or other information to the Town Clerk, in writing, prior to the hearing. If, after examining the premises and hearing from any and all interested persons, the Selectboard judges that the public good, necessity and convenience of the inhabitants of the Town of Calais warrants discontinuing or designating as a legal trail the aforesaid section of Town Highway 7, it will be so ordered. Dated at Calais, Vermont this 10th day of May, 2022. s/ Denise Wheeler_____ On behalf of the Calais Selectboard http://www.calaisvermont.gov/
