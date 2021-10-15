Town of Cabot Request for Proposal The Cabot Cemetery Commission is seeking bids for mowing and maintenance of seven (7) town cemeteries. It will be a three (3) year contract for mowing and maintenance for summer seasons 2022, 2023, and 2024 starting on May 1 and ending on September 30 for each season. The successful contractor will furnish all equipment, fuel, and labor necessary to maintain these properties in good condition. Liability insurance is required. Ability to due burials is a plus. Sealed bids are physically due by October 21, 2021 at 1:00p.m. at the Cabot Town Clerk’s Office, P. O. Box 36, Cabot, VT 05647 and be marked “Three Year Mowing Bid.” The commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
