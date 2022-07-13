TOWN OF CABOT DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD HEARING There will be a Development Review Board Hearing on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at 3084 Main Street, Cabot. This meeting will be held via zoom or in person. This is regarding a 1 lot subdivision of Michael and Aime Wright Property located at 300 West Short Road. If you wish to obtain copies of the Application and sketch please contact Betty Ritter, Cabot Town Clerk at tc@cabotvt.us If you would like instructions how to log on for zoom, please contact tc@cabotvt.us
