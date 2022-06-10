Town of Cabot The Town of Cabot is looking for qualified individuals who desire to bid for a 2-year contract to provide solid waste collection and disposal services along with recycling services for the Town of Cabot. For more information please visit the Town of Cabot Website at cabotvt.us or contact the Town Clerk at tc@cabotvt.us or call at 802 563-2279. Please submit your letter of interest by the close of business at 5 pm on June 16, 2022 to include verification of liability insurance along with certification that you are in good standing with the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District to: The Town of Cabot, 3084 Main Street Cabot, Vermont 05647; or by first class mail to Town Clerk at POB 36, Cabot, VT 05647 or email to Betty Ritter, Town Clerk at: tc@cabotvt.us. Any questions, please call 802-563-2279 Betty Ritter Town Clerk/Treasurer
