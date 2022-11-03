TOWN OF BERLIN BERLIN, VERMONT WATER METER REPLACEMENT ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the construction of the Town of Berlin – Water Meter Replacement will be received by the Town of Berlin at the Berlin Town Office, 108 Shed Road Berlin, Vermont, 05602, until 11:00am local time on Monday, December 5th, 2022. Bids received will be “publicly” opened and read. Bidders providing bids by mail shall allow for delivery time. The Project consists of replacement of water service meters and upgrade to a radio read data collection and billing system for all customers. Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis, as indicated in the Bid Schedule. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Otter Creek Engineering, Inc., P.O. Box 712, 404 East Main St., Middlebury, VT, (802) 382-8522. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of $50.00 for each set. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “Otter Creek Engineering, Inc.” mailing address: P.O. Box 712, East Middlebury, VT 05740. Upon request and receipt of the document payment indicated above, the Issuing Office will transmit the Bidding Documents. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for issuing Addenda if any, to parties obtaining Bidding Documents from sources other than the Issuing Office. Electronic copies of Bidding Drawings and Documents are available upon request to all parties recorded as having officially received the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office, as portable document format (PDF) files, via e-mail. Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Owner: Town of Berlin By: Rob Allen Title: Public Works Board Chair Date: October 31, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.