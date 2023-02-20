TOWN OF BERLIN, VERMONT Our Annual Town Meeting will be Saturday March 4, 2023 at the Berlin Elementary School. 10:00 AM - a pre-town meeting to discuss all articles to be voted by Australian ballot 1:00 PM - our Annual Town Meeting Voting by Australian ballot will occur Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Municipal Town Offices from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM Absentee Ballots can be requested by contacting the Town Clerk at 802-229-9298, by email at townclerk@berlinvt.gov or by coming into the office. The Berlin Annual Report will be available at the Municipal Offices and on our website at https://www.berlinvt.gov/
