Town of Berlin – Request for Proposals – Legal Services The Town of Berlin, Vermont is requesting qualifications and proposals from qualified law firms or attorneys to serve as the Town’s general legal counsel. The Town may select one or more attorneys or firms to serve the specific needs of the Town. Please submit the following information to Vincent Conti, Town Administrator no later than Friday, October 1, 2021. The below information and any supporting documentation may be submitted by mail, 108 Shed Road, Berlin, VT 05602, or email to townadministrator@berlinvt.gov. Town Government Profile The Town of Berlin is a municipality in Washington County, Vermont with approximately 2800 residents. The annual operating budget of all funds is approximately $3.3 million for FY2021. The government consists of a five-member elected Selectboard and an appointed Town Administrator. Requested Services The Town of Berlin is seeking one or more attorneys or legal firms with expertise in providing municipal legal services. Applicants must be licensed in the State of Vermont and be in good standing. Substantial experience and understanding of Vermont municipal laws is essential. All such experience and expertise should be noted in any proposal. The successful candidate(s) will provide the Selectboard, municipal staff and its affiliated boards, committees, departments, and commissions with general or specific legal guidance including, but not limited, to: 1. Legal research and/or advisory opinions 2. Review and/or drafting of resolutions, ordinances, and motions 3. Review and/or drafting of contracts and agreements 4. Title searches, title opinions and representation of the Town in real estate transactions 5. Representation and/or litigation support for matters in Vermont and federal courts, arbitrations, and mediations 6. Advice and representation regarding personnel and collective bargaining matters 7. Land Use law, including zoning enforcement and litigation 8. Advice and Consultation in the areas of property taxation and tax sales 9. Attendance at municipal meetings, as requested 10. Any other matters as directed Appointment is subject to annual review and approval by the Berlin Selectboard. Submission Requirements Please submit a cover letter and the following information: 1. Identification of principal contact person 2. Identification of roles of each attorney or team member 3. Statement regarding the ability of the firm/individual to perform tasks assigned by the Town in a timely fashion 4. Areas of expertise and years of relevant experience for each attorney, including professional background, education, certifications, and municipal clients 5. A certificate of insurance, issued by an insurance carrier licensed in the State of Vermont, for the firm/individual, showing the amount of professional liability insurance and all other insurance coverage in place as of the date of the response 6. The hourly rates to be charged by each attorney, paralegal, and legal assistant; or if flat fees are offered, the amount of such flat fee 7. How expenses and out of pocket charges are calculated and applied 8. At least three professional references, with contact information, who have knowledge relating to your experience in the provision of municipal or related legal services. Selection Criteria The Town intends to award the contract to the most qualified firm(s) or individual(s) that best meet the needs and interests of the Town of Berlin. Successful attorneys/firms will be judged based on a review and comparison of the information set forth in the submission requirements and information provided in interviews, if requested, with the Town Administrator, Selectboard or other elected and appointed town officials. The Town reserves the right to reject any and all submittals, to negotiate or renegotiate terms with applicants and/or to re-advertise or to otherwise proceed in accordance with the Town’s best interests. All responses will be treated as confidential unless otherwise required by law. Any questions may be directed to Vincent Conti, Town Administrator, at 802-552-8801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.