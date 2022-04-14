Town of Berlin Public Meeting Notice Berlin New Town Center Multi-Use Path Scoping Study - Local Concerns Meeting. Notice is hereby given that the Berlin Planning Commission will hold a public meeting on May 5, 2022, at 3:00 PM at the Berlin Town Office, 108 Shed Road, Berlin, Vermont 05602. Topic of discussion will be: VTrans Grant Award for a scoping study for a multi-use path connecting Chestnut Place and Fox Run to Berlin Mall, Berlin Elementary School, Central Vermont Medical Center and other planned civic, residential, commercial and health care facilities in or near Berlin Town Center. This will be the First public meeting to explain the project development process and to obtain input and concerns regarding mobility, safety, and accommodations for a multi-use pathway in and around Berlin’s New Town Center. Based on local input a Project Purpose and Need Statement will be developed. Meetings are held in person with options to Zoom or phone in. Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82205058945?pwd=b3pqM1dBLzFLNWQ1TzNEMlhKMDNaQT09 Meeting ID: 822 0505 8945 Passcode: 308515 Dial In: +1 301 715 8592
