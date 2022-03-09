Town of Berlin Public Hearings Notice Notice is hereby given that pursuant to 24 V.S.A § 4444, the Berlin Planning Commission will hold public hearings on April 13, at 6:00 PM in the Berlin Town Office, 108 Shed Road, Berlin, Vermont 05602. The purpose of the hearings are to take public comments on proposed amendments to: · UNIFIED CODE OF LAND USE AND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS of the Town of Berlin. · OFFICIAL MAP · BERLIN TOWN PLAN Copies of the full text of the proposed amendments are available for review at Berlin Town Office 108 Shed Road Berlin, Vermont or contacting Tom Badowski at zoning@berlinvt.gov, or calling 802-229-2529. Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89104339699?pwd=TG95VSt5aDRjOE9hUTlxcHIxcFhvUT09 Meeting ID: 891 0433 9699 Passcode: 497558 Dial In: +1 646 558 8656
