TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE August 31, 2021 7:00 PM AGENDA DRB Members: Robert Wernecke, Chair; Karla Nuissl, John Friedrich, and Polly McMurtry. Alternate: Ture Nelson A. Meeting Call to Order B. New Business 1. Application 21-063: Application by Berlin S1 Realty, LLC c/o Dave Birmingham for a Major Site Plan Review of an approximately 13,000 gross square foot addition to an existing 11,900 gross square foot auto dealership. The project is located at 32 Berlin Mall Road. The project includes increased water and wastewater allocations. Tax Map ID: R02-033.A00; PID SA6-011.500. The Property is in the Town Center (TC) District. C. Other Approval of Minutes D. Adjournment For the DRB, ____________________________ Thomas J. Badowski, Zoning Administrator Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/98762218367?pwd=TUdQUjAwS0p6NDBIdmlVL0hPYkJaQT09 Meeting ID: 987 6221 8367 Passcode: 705467 Dial In +1 312 626 6799
