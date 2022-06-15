TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE July 5, 2022 - 7:00 PM Meetings are held in person with options to Zoom or phone in. AGENDA DRB Members: Robert Wernecke, Chair; Karla Nuissl, John Friedrich, Polly McMurtry, and Ture Nelson A. Meeting Call to Order B. New Business 1. Application 22-042: Application by Airport Road, LLC c/o Lucky Boardman for a Major Site Plan Review of a proposed development that includes Eight (8) Units for Self-Storage. The property is located at 3309 Airport Road. TID: R02-023.000, PID: SA4-017.000 and is in the Light Industrial (LI) Zoning District. C. Other Approval of Minutes D. Adjournment For the DRB, ___________________ Thomas J. Badowski, Zoning Administrator Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87395295666?pwd=UmpjZ2hhcjBzWHJaZE03M0tteE5BQT09 Meeting ID: 873 9529 5666 Passcode: 568120 Dial In: +1 301 715 8592
